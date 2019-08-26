Aladdin

2018, 5 books

ISBN: 9781534418332

Ages: Young Adult

The Five Kingdoms Complete Collection consists of 5 novels – Sky Raiders, Rogue Knight, Crystal Keepers, Death Weavers and Time Jumpers. The first novel, Sky Raiders, was published in March 2013, and roughly 5 years later, in March 2018, the final book of the collection, Time Jumpers, was released.

The fantasy-fiction series follows the unexpected adventure of Cole Randolph, a 12-year old boy. One Halloween, Cole and his friends go to a haunted house. Their fun night turns upside down when slave-traders from another world capture everyone except for him. Cole makes the brave decision to follow them into a portal to an unknown place called the Outskirts. Once there his sole mission is to save his friends and find a way to get back home. Along the way, he meets friends in the unlikeliest of places. One of which is the long lost princess of The Outskirts, Miracle (Mira) Pemberton. With friends comes sacrifice, and Cole makes the hard choice to set aside his mission to help Mira rescue her four, magical sisters and overthrow their father to steal back the Five Kingdoms. If Cole survives the near impossibly, dangerous journey ahead of him, Mira will help him find his friends and find a way back home to earth. On top of all the problems that he faces, the one that looms over his head constantly is that even if he can get back to Earth no one has ever been able to stay.

Each novel takes place in one of the five kingdoms, with new powers, horrors and unimaginable scenes taking place that ultimately lead to the series brilliant ending.

The Five Kingdoms is one of my favourite book series and is an excellent summer read. The novels are filled with magical powers, adventure, imagination and wonder that can invoke a desire to read in reluctant readers. These books can be enjoyed at all ages, including as a bedtime story for infants. (reviewed by Gleannan Perrett)

Harvey Comes Home

Colleen Nelson, illustrated by Tara Anderson

Pajama Press

2019, 223 pages

ISBN: 9781772780970

ages 8+

Harvey Comes Home is an entertaining novel aimed at middle-grade readers (ages 8-12). There are two interesting stories within the book. The main story sees Harvey, a West Highland Terrier, escaping from his yard when his humans are away on vacation and he is being looked after by Olivia. Harvey is eventually found by a boy, Austin, who is helping out at a retirement home. Austin takes Harvey to the retirement home when he volunteers there and the residents enjoy having a dog around. Even the grumpy Mr. Pickering is a little kinder – and more social – when Harvey is nearby. In fact, the elderly man starts to look forward to visits from Austin and Harvey where he tells them stories about his life growing up on the prairies during the 1930s. Austin looks forward to hearing Mr. Pickering reminisce about the difficult life that he lived with his family and Mr. Pickering seems to benefit from telling someone about what occurred. Helping Mr. Pickering confide in Austin is Harvey who lies contentedly beside the elderly man whenever he visits with Austin.

Not only will the reader enjoy learning about Harvey’s adventures and whether he will get back to his family, but also about the dust storms, droughts, poverty and difficult lives of those who lived on the prairies during the 1930s. Readers will also learn about how dogs greatly enrich our lives, including the special work done by therapy dogs, and how people often aren’t as they appear. Excellent book for middle-grade readers!