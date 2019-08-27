Here’s another look at the people involved — this time, it’s the “other woman” — in response to my call for stories of being betrayed by a cheating partner (August 2):

“I’m the ‘other woman’ and am with the ‘other man’ seven years later. I expect I’ll always be despised, judged, virtually friendless. He was able to discard the ‘other man’ stigma quickly.

“I’m an educated professional who had a perfect life of husband, children, beautiful house, cottage — until I fell for the other man.

“How? I believed the lies and felt sorry for him. He told me about sleeping on the couch, how his marriage wasn’t really a marriage, how his wife didn’t love him and more.

“He admits now that it was mostly lies to get what he wanted (me). And I believed that someone who was such a decent well-liked guy, who also had a (seemingly) perfect life, wouldn’t pursue another woman if the marriage wasn’t over (though not legally).

“That was where I was myself. In my heart, my marriage felt over. I no longer loved my spouse. His emotional abuse and put-downs had finally knocked out any of the feelings I ever had for him. I was very lonely.

“So, when the other man started texting, flirting, paying attention to me, wanting to meet for coffee and drinks, I felt less lonely, I felt valued. And then I felt loved and I was in love. It felt impossible to walk away from him and still does.

“I’m not a heartless person. That was my downfall (empathy), and it’s ruined my life, my ex’s life (he jumped into a worse marriage than we ever had), the other man’s life, his ex’s life (who’s bitter, hanging on and obsessed with making my life miserable) and all of the children involved.

“I’ve stood by him throughout partly because I don’t know how to fix my life. And because I still love him, despite his faults (honesty isn’t his forte).

“He’s a loyal friend who’s been there for me on my darkest day. I could’ve/should’ve been stronger and said, ‘Not until you leave her.’