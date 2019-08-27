CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You know what you want. Despite a loved one's nagging, you get almost everything you need to complete done. A partner or loved one could make demands, holding you up. Tonight: A splurge might be in order.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Once you get through the day's mental gymnastics, you will kick back and enjoy yourself. Do that quickly when you see your way out. Someone around you is very controlling. Tonight: Meet up with friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If possible, maintain distance from a controlling person or situation. You do not want to get into this game mentally and have it play a role in your life. Kick back. Someone who you enjoy and do not need to play games with appears. Tonight: Be mysterious. Vanish, if you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Deal with a professional or work-related matter head-on. Do not try to ignore or bypass the situation. You might be dealing with an excessively controlling individual. Tonight: Lighten up and join friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You absorb the big picture of an issue by identifying with the other parties and what they might want and expect. As a result, a difficult situation becomes much easier. Help others see a more complete picture. Tonight: A must appearance. Count on a late bedtime.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relate on a one-on-one level to achieve a goal. You like to readjust old agreements so that they become applicable again. You will have an opportunity for this in the near future, if not today. Tonight: Make plans for a mini-getaway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You find others difficult and somewhat intolerable. As a result, you might need to create more space between you and another person, just for now. You might also be stubbornly holding onto a belief. Tonight: With a favorite person.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A day-to-day situation weighs on you and might cause you to be somewhat down or tired. You feel as if you must continue on your chosen path. You will see a way out once you decide the only way to win a power play is not to play! Tonight: Accept an invitation that seems too good to be true.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You would prefer a difficult person show his or her true colors rather than having to wonder and weigh this person's behavior and responses. You might choose to ignore him or her for now. Tonight: Make it early, if possible.

BORN TODAY: Actor Aaron Paul (1979), former president Lyndon B. Johnson (1908), dog trainer Cesar Millan (1969)

