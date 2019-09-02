Happy new school year! No matter how old we are, this time of year brings new beginnings — whether it is trying new things or getting back into a regular routine.

The Flamborough Senior Centre has been running out of Harry Howell Arena since July while a new accessible washroom and office are built in the Waterdown Library location. We’ve missed our senior friends over the last couple of months and look forward to seeing them back in their more efficient and accessible space.

The Flamborough Senior Centre will reopen, and programs will get underway at the 163 Dundas St. East location on Sept. 23. Exciting new programming includes Drop-In Woodcarving on Thursday evenings. Led by the exceptionally skilled and knowledgeable John Lemay and John Poole, this class is for everyone from beginner to experienced. Also new this fall is Songwriting on Tuesday evenings, Couples Social Dancing (beginner) on Tuesday evenings, CORE on Monday mornings and Stability, Strength & Tone on Tuesday mornings.

All classes and programs will be welcoming returning and new members with free coffee and treats for the week of Sept. 23. Cal 905-546-2424 ext. 6315 for more information.

Looking for senior focused fitness in the rural areas of Flamborough? Free Wheel of Fitness Classes are running in Carlisle, Beverly, Freelton, West Flamboro, Freelton and Waterdown. Led by trained senior volunteers for seniors this class is designed to help increase strength and agility to do everyday activities. Call the Flamborough Connects office for classes and times near you at 905-689-7880.

Thanks to a generous Hamilton Community Foundation grant, Flamborough Connects, Ancaster Community Services and Glanbrook Community Services have been running senior grocery bus services throughout rural Hamilton. If you have been thinking about getting on the bus but not sure if it is right for you — now is a good time to give it a try.

If you no longer drive, or are nervous about driving in the winter, this rural door-to-door service will help you stay independent and socially active. The friendly group of seniors who currently ride the bus are always welcoming to new riders and happy to help you feel comfortable. For information call 905-689-7880.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.