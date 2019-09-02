Sweaty palms, heart pounding, sleepless the night before, and that’s just the parents. Welcome to a new school year!

Whether your child is entering kindergarten, high school, or post-secondary, it can be a stressful time. Along the way I’ve learned some tips and tricks.

First, don’t let them see you sweat. Early on this is to make sure they don’t worry because you’re worried, while later on it is to give them room to grow, to make their own choices and learn to deal with the consequences.

Have meals together. In all the research around positive youth development, this one is always at the top. Meals are a time to have conversations and learn about what’s going on in their lives.

READ, READ, READ. Read to them, with them, and model a love of reading (texting and social media doesn’t count). EQAO just released their latest data and in Grade 3 and Grade 6 on average only 43 per cent of students like to read and less than 50 per cent like to write.

In Grade 10 approximately half of students most frequently reported websites, email, chat messages and blogs as their types of reading materials. Whether reading for pleasure or to learn something new, it’s an important part of growing up and will help them be successful.

Help them discover their passions and explore different interests, encourage them to get out of their comfort zone. Let them find their voice. Communication is an important skill. I recently heard of a business that went through six summer students before they found one that could speak to people.

Finally, invest in their relationships; with you, with family, with their teachers, with their friends, with their friend’s parents, with their community — make an effort to show that you care and want to be involved … after all, you’re in this together.

On behalf of HC-HY and HWDSB, we wish you a successful and happy school year.

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.