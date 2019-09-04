I’m starting a new job at a mid-sized company and I’m getting those back-to-school fall jitters. I want to make a good impression with my new co-workers, so what should I get? It’s a pretty traditional workplace, so I was thinking of investing in a blazer. Is that right? If so, what’s the best one? —Tina, Toronto

Oh September, it’s the best time of the year! I loved the yearly excursions I spent bickering with my sister while carefully sifting through the shelves of some big box store, mulling over the relative merits of primary-coloured notebooks and kaleidoscopes of pencils for what must have seemed like an eternity to our parents. I must admit I still often buy myself a new notebook in the fall, even though my work is almost exclusively trapped behind a handful of various glowing screens these days.

So let me be the first to ease your jitters: you have nothing to worry about, fashion-wise, since your instincts are right on the money. (On the money-front, I hope you negotiated for fair compensation before kicking off your new gig. I’m so tired of that dated notion that women don’t ask for what they deserve, aren’t you?) Blazers are the best bang for your buck when it comes to pulling together a workplace look. They can be thrown over a shift dress or blouse—transforming a few simple pieces into the hallowed “outfit”—and instantly elevate jeans for a casual Friday look or desk-to-drinks ensemble.

Buzzy designers from Joseph Altuzarra to Proenza Schouler and Givenchy agree, since they each showed bold blazers on their fall runways. But while suiting may be a timeless workplace option, the power in power suits is found in the details, so I called New York-based Thakoon Panichgul to get his opinion on what makes a blazer truly splurge-worthy.

After a two-year sabbatical, the designer is firing up his eponymous collection again this fall; a simultaneously feminine and sleek assortment that quickly garnered fans from Michelle Obama to Anna Wintour when he first launched it in 2004.

Panichgul spent his time off thinking about what specifically he’s always loved about fashion. “It boils down to the simplicity of wardrobing,” he explains. “Customers are complaining these days that there aren't any clothes to buy and that's because they aren't simple enough.”

Indeed, when it comes to an investment piece — for work or for play — it’s best to steer clear of flashy and flash-in-the-pan options. Sure, boldy patterned suits are of-the-moment and cool, and sure, I’d love one: but would I sink all my funds into one before covering my bases? You surely know the answer to that.

“I've always practiced simplicity in a way,” says Panichgul. “I buy the same of everything. If there is a pair of pants that I found in Tokyo that I liked, I bought them in several iterations because then I didn't have to think about it again. I did that with jackets, pants, shirts, sweatshirts, shoes, everything.” He analyzed that habit when it came time for him to relaunch his line and he realized that, for men, uniform dressing is a common and lauded practice. But it’s not as welcome for women — and it’s time to change that old hang-up.

The perfect blazer, he says, should tap into that spirit, working with nearly every piece in your wardrobe. “There is something about the looseness of a tailored jacket that is right for today,” he says. “If you've got a blazer that is nipped, it's kind of difficult to wear because you can only wear it with a fitted shirt, whereas if you have the perfect oversized blazer, you can wear it with any shirt and high-waisted pant, you can wear it with a dress underneath, you can belt it and wear it as an overcoat. There are so many more styling options for getting the most out of that jacket.”

He also thinks you might get surprising use out of a blazer that, gasp, isn’t black, “I'm really loving neutral colours these days: khakis and nudes are fantastic,” he says. Charcoal grey is another tempting option that remains versatile but never boring, especially when executed in a lovely wool.