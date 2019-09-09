CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might be too moody for your own good. You feel very strongly about certain matters. A partner also feels strongly about the same matters. The problem is with each of your perspectives. Try not to be so judgmental. Try out another person's rationale. Tonight: A close encounter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Some people find it hard to imagine you as all business and no play. If they took a peek into your life today, they would see this facet of your personality. You have some hoops to jump through; you'll do so. Your mood changes as the day ends. Tonight: Responding to a friend's request.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you don't like a child's or loved one's behavior, you could fuss. In any case, what one person wants from you could be very different from another person's needs. You might need to do some juggling. Tonight: Let go of today. Relax. You need it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might want to spread your wings, but matters on the home front, family issues or matters with real estate prevent you from indulging in some lightness. Handle what you must; free yourself up. Tonight: What do you really want to do?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ability to get past some disagreements or mixed feelings earmarks many of your interactions. When all is said and done, you'll sit back and reflect on what you heard, evaluating each idea or statement. Tonight: At home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Before making any financial decisions, make sure that you're on rock-hard ground. You'll feel more confident and freer to evaluate an offer or business deal. Honor your feelings in an important conversation. Tonight: Join a friend; make the most of the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sometimes, you feel as though the weight of the world is on you. You need to evaluate which way to go and why. In a while, you'll see life from a different perspective. You're building toward that point. Don't make irreversible decisions. Tonight: Buy a new item for your wardrobe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You spend the early parts of the day analyzing and doing some soul-searching. By late afternoon, you smile, and another person responds! Tonight: All smiles -- finally.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Rather than complaining, emphasize what's good around certain associates. You'll discover that others share many of your thoughts as well. Nevertheless, you'll hold back some important information until you feel that you're on surer ground. Tonight: Taking a break from the social whirl.

BORN TODAY: Restaurant founder Colonel Sanders (1890), actor Hugh Grant (1960), writer Leo Tolstoy (1828)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

