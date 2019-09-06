When the temperatures dip and the leaves change colour, it’s time to think about enjoying Ontario’s bountiful fall harvest.

Fall fairs in Ancaster, Rockton and Binbrook have been showcasing Ontario grown products for more than a century. This year, the Binbrook Fall Fair will be celebrating its 165th anniversary.

People flock to fall fairs in Ontario, scooping up pies and produce and so many other homegrown products. For farmers, selling to local consumers is easy. But this year, with trade restrictions, selling to China may be difficult.

As a result, our government is taking action to help Ontario farmers faced with export market challenges.

Ontario farmers do a significant share of business with China — in 2018, exports of beef and cattle to China were valued at $39 million, while soybeans accounted for $829 million in trade.

The Ontario government, along with its federal counterpart, is committing tens of millions of dollars to help farmers grow their businesses.

Nearly $11 million in cost-sharing funding will be given to eligible farmers and agri-food businesses. The money, funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, will be dedicated to more than 740 projects.

The Market Access Initiative is one program that can assist pork, beef and grain producers impacted by the trade war. It’s offered through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership: the new CAP program will help open doors and help create new markets for Ontario farm products in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

There will also be support to find and grow new commodity markets and improve the food safety traceability systems on farms.

Our government is clearly committed to making our agricultural and agri-food sector open for business. Investing in these projects will help our farmers succeed while boosting innovation, productivity and competitiveness across the entire sector.