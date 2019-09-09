The summer is drawing to a close, much as we gardeners hate to admit it.

The cool, wet spring seemed to last forever, but when the heat and sun took centre stage, the gardens took off. The colours sang, and bees and butterflies could not stay away from those faithful perennials dancing slowly in the hot summer breezes.

I have a love-hate relationship with the heat and the humidity. I know they are fantastic for the plants, but they are much less fantastic for me. My perspiration watered the ground as I weeded and hoed, and the water bottle was constantly being refilled. Though I have never been to the tropics, I felt I could relate a little to those who live and work there.

For those of us who have never made it to the tropics, but have always been fascinated by the exotic plant life that thrives there, there will be an opportunity to hear about exotic flowers and the gardens of Southeast Asia at the next Flamborough Horticultural Society meeting.