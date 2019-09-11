CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Let others express their ideas and concerns. Simply listen. You might bypass a conversation or two, as you have a lot of energy for getting certain errands and projects done. Meanwhile, you get to clear your to-do list. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partner or associate encourages you to get going and not be distracted by an individual with whom you frequently have fun. A partner is full of information and wants part of your time. Use your self-discipline if you need to get through a lot of to-do's. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Focus on getting the job done. You might be a bit tired of the same issues. You do find the day a little more upbeat, especially when dealing with a roommate or family member. Try to not make any significant decisions right now. Tonight: Squeeze in some downtime.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might easily hear too much about a topic. You also wonder how much of it is gossip. You could feel as if you've gone overboard sharing a personal topic. Use self-discipline, especially when shopping. You are likely to choose the top of the line. Tonight: Letting loose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Deal with a domestic issue. You also eye an expenditure around real estate or your home. Do more research and check out what is happening with a specific potential investment. Tonight: Enjoying a favourite dessert.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your words have power, and others might not be sure how to handle a problem. You are likely to encourage that group to follow you and your path. Communications could be overwhelming. You hardly have a second to think. Tonight: Return a call before deciding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Curb a tendency to jump on a bargain. You will find it is best to make no decision at present. Follow your instincts; they will guide you. A private meeting could be important. Tonight: Do some errands on the way home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your personality breaks through another person's resistance. You know what you want and where you are going. Your upbeat behavior takes you far and helps you win over a friend to see a situation through your eyes. Tonight: Where your friends are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You continue to sense that there is a lot going on behind the scenes. You cannot seem to coax the topic out. Your best bet is to listen more and say little. Inevitably, someone will spill the beans. Tonight: Be mysterious.

BORN TODAY: Musician Moby (1965), actress/artist Ariana Richards (1979), writer O. Henry (1862)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

