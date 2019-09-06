Watch out — the kids are back to school again and we all need to be more aware when we drive and cycle around town.

As fall approaches we get back to routines and schedules. My community council advisory group meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and the presentation will be on the Hamilton Urban Forest Strategy: What it is, timelines and progress, existing conditions and actions so far. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., sharp in the council chambers at Dundas Town Hall.

Sharpen your skates! Dundas' J.L. Grightmire Arena is set to open again. Yes — we are finally ready to get back on that ice.

I am so happy that this project has finally reached completion and the ice is once again in place, the hockey banners are back where they belong, we have a new all-season walking path, the change rooms are up to spec and everything has been perked up and is shipshape.

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 14 for the grand reopening. Enjoy the free barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; join us at 1 p.m. for the ribbon cutting ceremony; at 2 p.m. to see the Dundas Blues play the Niagara Riverhawks — free admission; and at 4:30 p.m., lace-up for a family skate. See you there!

The grand opening of the Art Samson Track & Field takes place on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Dundas Valley Secondary School’s first ever football game on the new field at 1 p.m. This is a wonderful partnership between the city and Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

It is an honour to have the field named after former town and city councillor Art Samson, who has contributed to this community and the school system here in so very many ways for many years.

Apparently, some of us are still not sure what to do with black and dark plastic and Styrofoam. These items are no longer recyclable and until further notice now must be placed in the garbage. Beginning in September, recycling containers containing these products will be tagged with an “Oops!” sticker, but will continue to be collected.

Sometime in October, those boxes will begin to be tagged and left at the curb.

Don’t forget the Dundas Farmers Market continues until the end of October. Check it out every Thursday in the Miller’s Lane Parking Lot on Hatt Street, behind the library, from 3 to 7 p.m.