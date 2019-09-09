A: Controlling a partner often has a cyclical effect. In your case, your ex-wife was the controller, you were the accommodator, which confirmed her ability to control you.

That’s in the past but she’s also controlled the story of your split.

In their 20s they don’t want any further details about your required payments, or your falling in love with someone else.

It’s unfair to you, but you have to work with what exists.

Reach out periodically through emails/letters — not with long explanations about who did what to whom — and separately tell each that you care about them.

Send birthday/holiday cards, ask about them and what’s happening in their lives, without too much about you.

Occasionally say you miss each one. Ask, from time to time, to meet. If you get the chance, apologize for their being hurt by your leaving.

Do NOT tell your children the story of being controlled etc. as it’s just asking them to choose sides, yet again.

Remember, it’s the contact and hope of a future relationship that you want.

Dear Readers: Regarding the married woman who wonders if her one-time act of cheating “defines” her (Aug. 19):

Ellie: Some readers took my response to mean that I always believe that it’s OK to cheat and not confess.

Not so. Often, a repeatedly sneaky/lying cheater eventually gets found out anyway. Confessing is honest.

But the situation for a woman or a man who has a one-off sexual encounter (no affair) usually involves different circumstances.

If it’s excess alcohol/drugs, or being away alone, those are circumstances that will repeat. So the person must confess to deal with their own addiction or lifestyle issues.

This particular woman felt ignored, lonely, and unhappily married to a man with no time for her or for sex.

A random man was attracted to her, there was a brief encounter in his hotel, she’d never see him again, but feared what it meant.

I strongly believe the husband and wife needed marital counselling, for reasons that already existed, rather than focus first on this event.

There’s a huge likelihood that she’d end up confessing during the therapy process, as her way of telling her husband how lonely and sexually unsatisfied she was.

Counselling was the best forum for the couple to discover whether they could reconnect or should separate.

Despite purposeful alienation of you, a parent, don’t give up reaching out to your children.

