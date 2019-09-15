Buy a car, or a toy car for that matter, and pay taxes.

We live in an economy and society built on the transactions of goods and services. Generally, we know any transaction will include a share toward our public costs. That’s how it works.

For most of us.

But the world’s largest corporations – all Big Tech – are taking money from us, our towns, villages and cities, without paying their fair share to contribute to those public costs.

While they are extracting dollars, billions of dollars, they are also extracting information, unimaginable amounts of information, about virtually every single Canadian.

With mind-boggling algorithms, they use that data to control commerce, marketing, and even information and news distribution – further increasing their reach and profits. Think Amazon’s dominance of online shopping, Apple’s control over the App Store and how Google now answers your questions on its home page rather than directing you to another source.

Our governments, with weak regulatory standards, are allowing them to do this.

Only our governments can insist these behemoths contribute relative to their revenue when it comes to our health, security, education and infrastructure. Only our governments can regulate what they do with your data to control the marketplace. And what are our legislators doing? Dragging their feet on regulation. Even spending our taxpayer money on advertising with social media giants like Facebook.

Read that again: spending taxpayer money on Facebook, which pays virtually no taxes, to reach voters because Facebook can collect voter information, unfettered, to parse and parcel for advertisers.

In 2018, the federal government spent $39.2 million on digital advertising, and $7.8 million of that on social media – close to $6 million of that on Facebook.