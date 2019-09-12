SEAL Team: Season Two
Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated PG, DVD, 5 discs
SEAL Team is a fast-paced, action drama covering the dangerous, undercover missions of the Navy S.E.A.L.S. There is lots happening in season two including the rescue of a hostage, thwarting extremists’ attempts to poison an underground water source and taking on a violent drug cartel. Their missions take the elite team to places like Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Mumbai. And while the missions are challenging, things become even more difficult when a tragedy has Master Chief Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) considering leaving Bravo Team. Joining Boreanaz on the entertaining show are Max Thieriot, Jessica Pare, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Judd Lormand.
SEAL Team: Season Two is a 5-disc set with 22 episodes (approximately 15.5 hours) and numerous special features including deleted/extended scenes, “Operation: Puerto Rico” and “Nothing Fake About It: The Props of SEAL Team.”
The Goldbergs: The Complete Sixth Season
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD, 3 discs
The Goldbergs is a decent sitcom that follows the Goldberg family living in Pennsylvania during the 1980s. Season six sees Adam (Sean Giambrone) turn 16 while his brother Barry (Troy Gentile) and Lainey (A.J. Michalka) are engaged. Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) begins a cookbook while Erica (Hayley Orrantia) tries out for the game show Jeopardy and makes plans to follow the Grateful Dead during the summer. And Murray (Jeff Garlin) is around trying to help out and along with “Pops” (George Segal).
This 3-disc set includes 23 episodes (over 8 hours) along with deleted scenes and a gag reel.
Bull: Season Three
Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated PG, DVD, 5 discs
Although sidelined with a heart attack, Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) is back with his team to increase the odds of winning court cases for their clients as they learn through psychology, demographics and data analysis whose side the jurors seem to be supporting.
The first episode of season three is a little different as Bull and his team are on the side of an insurance company opposing a dying mother who needs a liver transplant. But Bull is back on the side of the underdog when he defends a woman who killed her daughter’s murderer. Things get heated in the city when Bull’s team defend a female police officer accused of shooting an unarmed black man. And they go against a bank that is accused of funding terrorists that were responsible for the death of one of their colleagues.
Interesting cases and a fun cast consisting of Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Chris Jackson make season three of this crime drama the most entertaining yet. Joining the cast in season three is Mackenzie Meehan.
This 5-disc set has 22 episodes (approximately 15.5 hours) and several special features.
