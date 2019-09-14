CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You cannot get past another person's efforts to distance. You might try a discussion, which could light yet another fiery moment. If you can, listen without reacting. You will clear the air late in the day. Tonight: Could go to the wee hours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone you dearly care about reaches out to you. Whatever the cause, a distance seems to exist. Getting past this moment could be difficult, but you will succeed. Take an overview and do not get too caught up in the story. Tonight: Out where great music can be heard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel the inevitable push and pull between you and another person. You could find it difficult to keep the peace, as the other party seems to have copped an attitude. Be patient and all will work out. Tonight: Make amends as only you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be quite involved in finishing up a project during the daylight hours. Once it's complete, you might be greeted by hostility. Remain centred and caring. If someone is disagreeable, it is because he or she missed you. Tonight: Treat this person to what he or she loves most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have the strength for emotional ups and downs. You also look at them differently than most people. Keep on smiling as you see a change in how others feel. Your nurturing and resilient attitude means a lot. Tonight: Let the party go on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A situation on the home front might be stressing you out more than you realize. Are you starting fights or making snide comments when there is no need? Use the afternoon to air out your issues. Tonight: Definitely has romantic potential.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are likely to speak your mind. You could be greeted by a sharp comment, if not attitude. Ask yourself if this is the best way to proceed. Only you can answer that. Be nurturing not only to yourself but also to the other party. Tonight: A chat lightens the mood.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware of your spending and its implications. You might be too tired to carry on as you frequently do. Try not to overindulge. Nap and relax. Let another person initiate a conversation. Tonight: Clear the air over a great dinner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You see a lot of intensity. As good as your interactions can be, they can also be that bad. In this case, you could experience these highs and lows in one day. Buy a token of affection for the other party. Tonight: Indulge.

BORN TODAY: Rapper Nas (1973), actor Andrew Lincoln (1973), chef Katie Lee (1981)

