Flamborough Connects and Ancaster and Glanbrook Community Services received funding through the Hamilton Community Foundation to support the Rural Seniors Grocery Bus to the end of 2019.

We are grateful to HCF and proud that the program has been such a great success.

This program has been addressing the need for flexible transportation services for rural seniors in the Greater Hamilton Area for almost 10 years.

Part of the HCF project was to reach out to community stakeholders that have a vested interest in senior support and effective transportation in rural areas. A primary achievement of this project has been to engage Age Friendly Hamilton, the Hamilton Council on Aging and HSR in discussions that both address the growing population of older adults in the rural areas of Hamilton and the value of offering flexible transportation services that help to keep potentially isolated seniors socially active and independent.