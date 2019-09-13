Flamborough Connects and Ancaster and Glanbrook Community Services received funding through the Hamilton Community Foundation to support the Rural Seniors Grocery Bus to the end of 2019.
We are grateful to HCF and proud that the program has been such a great success.
This program has been addressing the need for flexible transportation services for rural seniors in the Greater Hamilton Area for almost 10 years.
Part of the HCF project was to reach out to community stakeholders that have a vested interest in senior support and effective transportation in rural areas. A primary achievement of this project has been to engage Age Friendly Hamilton, the Hamilton Council on Aging and HSR in discussions that both address the growing population of older adults in the rural areas of Hamilton and the value of offering flexible transportation services that help to keep potentially isolated seniors socially active and independent.
Through discussions with these various groups it has become apparent that rural transportation is a complex issue that spans all demographics. Youth and adults without access to cars are just as isolated as seniors who no longer drive.
Because Flamborough is such a vast geographic area, expanding traditional bus routes is not likely to work. Creative, flexible and financially sustainable solutions are necessary.
The City of Hamilton initiated a transportation management study for the Waterdown area to:
• Address existing issues.
• Identify and plan for future transportation needs that support the future developments planned.
The study will consider and review options for the transportation network, to accommodate multiple modes of travel.
If you have suggestions to improve transit in the Waterdown area email transportation@hamilton.ca.
A public meeting to address transportation issues in Waterdown is expected to be scheduled in October.
In the meantime, all Hamilton residents are encouraged to take a survey that addresses many of the city’s priorities to make Hamilton “a great place to age and raise a child,” at www.hamilton.ca/city-initiatives/priority-projects/our-city-survey.
Provide specific feedback on the city’s Waterdown Planning Studies Comment form at www.hamilton.ca/city-planning/planning-community/waterdown-planning-studies-comment-form
Thank you to the Hamilton Community Foundation for supporting the Rural Senior Grocery Bus and “connecting people, ideas and resources.”
— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
