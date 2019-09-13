I’m packing for an upcoming trip to Paris. I have never been there and to say I am excited would be a huge understatement. I am so anxious about packing, though. I don’t want to stand out as a tourist, so what do I wear to blend in with all those impossibly chic French women? I want to feel that joie de vivre and maybe I can even keep it up when I get home. Please help! — Mary, Toronto

I met famed French model Laetitia Casta a few years ago. If her name doesn’t ring a bell, know this: she is such a national icon that she served as the model for the bust of Marianne, the actual symbol of the French Republic, so it’s fair to say that the 40-year-old embodies French style. What was she wearing? A beautifully simple Nina Ricci shift and an oversized trench; her hair was rumpled, her makeup was barely there.

The genius of the French woman is that her timeless style always seems as if it appeared by accident, with a shrug and an eye roll. Casta levelled me with a confident stare as we discussed the pitfalls of womanhood and motherhood. “We say to women, ‘Be careful. A girl can’t go there or do that,’” she said in her Gallic lilt. “But we are not fragile.” The ideal clothes, she said, speak to your freedom. (This is perhaps deeper advice than you expected, but the French don’t shy away from an existential conversation in my experience.)

So while packing for your trip, you should, quite specifically, free yourself from trends, explains Océane Stanislas, the incredibly cool France-born fashion buyer for Quebec-founded shopping destination Simons. The French don’t fuss over the latest It pieces. “Parisian style is not over-the-top like London’s, where more is always better. It needs to be classic, no matter what, and should look effortless,” she explains when I call her to talk shop. “Of course, not overdoing it is always what requires the most work.”

Indeed, the hardest part (for me, anyway) of establishing a classic wardrobe is making definitive, streamlined choices and then sticking to them. It can be incredibly challenging to invest in four to five neutrally hued pieces that will, as Stanislas says, serve as the heart of your wardrobe because it requires commitment.

Modern Parisians idolize the play between boyish style and gamine sex appeal — as embodied by Charlotte Gainsbourg — that comes from sticking to classic easy-to-wear pieces. “What I myself often do is a white masculine shirt — there's something very elevated about that — and some really good jeans,” says Stanislas of the quintessential outfit. “Keep the blouse open a few buttons, but don't show cleavage. It's sexy without being obvious.”

Then you can top this wear-anywhere look with a trench or menswear-inspired jacket. The coat, she explains is key for two reasons: When you wear an oversized topper, you immediately look diminutive and feminine, which is the ultimate goal for most French women; and most importantly, you need coat pockets to carry your personal effects. Why, I ask? “French women don't have handbags!” she says. “Or if you have a handbag, it needs to be high fashion or very classic.” Perhaps, she stretches, a small pouch if absolutely necessary.

Eschewing the stress of It bags and refusing to lug around 20 pounds of often-useless stuff is, it seems to me, the ultimate power move. I was already inspired by French style (I am writing this wearing Breton stripes), but I am now in awe. Unfortunately, says Stanislas kindly, my enthusiasm is wasted. “We don't really care what other people think or how other people dress.”

So what’s an obvious way to stand out as a tourist? “Don't buy cheap shoes: We take the subway and walk all the time, so shoes need to be comfortable,” she explains. “It's a myth that French women are always wearing high heels.” Instead, invest in a leather ballerina flat, a solid rider’s boot or a modern-staple Stan Smith runner. (If you’re going to slip on a heel for an evening occasion, make it a mid-height Mary Jane or pointed kitten heel: something wearable and feminine.)

And don’t get fussy about your blowout. “Have you ever seen a French girl who looks like she colours her hair?” she asks me rhetorically. “No.” Instead, the effortless appeal extends to a makeup regime that involves little more than a swipe of red lipstick for evening and perhaps a little loose scarf tied around a messy ponytail.