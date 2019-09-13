Welcome to the beautiful month of September and good luck to all students — best wishes for a wonderful start to the new academic year.

There are several important public meetings coming up this fall. The new iConnect Community “Live, Work, Play” residential, health care and seniors housing development proposed for the Clappison Power Centre is being presented to the community on Mon., Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m. at the Hamilton Technology Centre, located at 7 Innovation Dr. Please visit iconnectcommunity.ca for more information.

As well, staff will be introducing three key initiatives and studies for Waterdown at a public consultation meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Hall to get community feedback. In 2017, council supported a motion I brought forward to put these important studies on the work plan. The meeting will include presentations to introduce the studies, as well as workshops.

Also important to our community, on Tuesday, Oct. 22 I will be hosting my annual community police meeting to hear updates on policing and crime in Waterdown/Flamborough. Thank you for your patience while we secure the location and time details.

There are also several construction projects starting this fall. The Clappison Avenue bridge construction is now underway. It will connect Dundas Street and Parkside Drive from Boston Pizza to Stryker.

Construction of the section of North Waterdown Drive from Mosaic Drive to Babcock Street, which will form part of the Waterdown east-west bypass corridor, will begin this fall and is expected to be complete by the beginning of December.

Another part of the bypass under construction is the extension of Burke Street to connect with Mountain Brow Road. Due to the construction of the storm management pond on a section of Mountain Brow, it will be permanently closed just east of Flanders Drive where Burke Street ties in.

The City of Hamilton has launched the 2019 resident satisfaction survey, the “Our City Survey” to help the city better understand how residents feel about the performance of municipal services provided in Flamborough/Hamilton, value for tax dollars as well as quality of life and well-being. It is completely confidential. Please visit judipartridge.ca for more details.

The annual Flamborough Chili Fest is on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4-8 p.m. at the Waterdown Legion. Please join me for delicious chili, raffle prizes, silent auction and more.

Chili Fest is a major fundraiser for the Flamborough Women's Resource Centre — all proceeds go directly to supporting programs for women and their families in Waterdown and Flamborough dealing with family crisis. Tickets are available around town — please visit intervalhousehamilton.org/chili-fest for full list of locations.