RE: Waterdown retirement home residents left in limbo after subsidy ends, Review, Sept. 19

The unfortunate plight of the seniors at Waterdown Manor is very unfair. I believe our councillors and mayor can do more, like possibly enact bylaws in an effort to control rent increases when properties change ownership. This would ensure subsidies remain and avoid possible eviction and homelessness.

The building on Dundas Street East used to be a regular apartment building but has operated as a seniors' residence for many years. According to the story, the new owners received support and were alerted to the application process to maintain subsidies for vulnerable seniors who have no other living alternatives in Waterdown.

Kudos to the city for trying to help the seniors. However, I can't help but wonder if council couldn't have better controls in place to protect these vulnerable citizens.