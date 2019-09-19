RE: Have your say on future development in Waterdown and Traffic a big issue as city studies transportation in Waterdown, Review, Sept. 5 issue

As a nearly 40-year resident of Waterdown, I find current transportation solutions very poor, and not what I expected since moving here.

In the article on Waterdown's transportation needs, Steve Molloy (Hamilton's manager of transportation planning) says that "although there's 'very limited' opportunity to expand the road network in the area, there are other measures the city can investigate to better optimize the existing infrastructure."

Then, in the other article about future development in Waterdown, the City of Hamilton's website is quoted, "the overall population of Waterdown is expected to grow significantly, increasing by approximately 15,000 people."

Until Hamilton figures this out, and generates improved transportation in and about Waterdown, it is my opinion that the City of Hamilton should immediately cease allowing any more building permits until the transportation planning department figures out how to improve the road network in the area. And, the planning should be publicized for public consultation, seeing that Flamborough's transportation planning in the past has been very poor.

Many of the people I talk with here in town are fed up with the dump trucks, gravel trucks, and east-west volume of traffic on Dundas Street and see no solution being proposed by our elected officials.

Immediately stopping development until the transportation problems are resolved in Waterdown should be a start to the welcome of the 15,000 new future residents.

Eugene Schwetz

Waterdown