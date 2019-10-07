Beverly Township, the largest of the former townships that comprise Flamborough was surveyed between 1793 and 1794, when Augustus Jones laid out the southern half of the township, the Governor’s Road and the four adjacent concessions to the 5th Concession.

In 1797, the northern half of the township was surveyed by John Stegman, but either the challenge of the landscape proved too much or Stegman was not up to the job, because the survey turned out to be so controversial that it had to be redone in 1832. Of the three former Flamborough townships, Beverly was slow to receive settlers — the inland and isolated location made access difficult and as much of the land was unsuited to farming, being of poor quality with thin layers of soil over limestone bedrock and a vast area of swamp that was legendary — composed, according to accounts of the time, of rattlesnakes, mosquitoes, blackflies and quicksand — it had little attraction.

The first land grants, as in West Flamborough Township, went to former soldiers and late loyalists, but the majority of them settled elsewhere and later sold their land to unsuspecting settlers.

Many of them did not even register their grant, as the first name in the Land Registry Book is often the second, third or even the fourth owner, with registration of Crown Patents as late as the 1870s. Unlike the registry books for East and West Flamborough, the Beverly book contained numerous interesting comments about the first owners, such as their country of origin, relationship to other settlers and date of arrival.

The first grants made between 1796 and 1806 were to the military, awarded, not only to the officers, as in West Flamborough, but to the privates or foot soldiers of Butler’s Rangers and the Queen’s Loyal Rangers — men such as Joseph Brown, George Reid, John Clendennan, David Shannon and Alexander Markle, each receiving between 200 and 400 acres each.

This was followed by awards to the first Americans settlers, some late loyalists, but the majority looking for land at the cost of swearing allegiance — Isaac Shaver in 1811, John Coleman from Pennsylvania, members of the Cope family from New York state and Jeptha Skinner from New Jersey.

Still, according to stories of Reverend William W. Smith, son of a pioneer Beverly Township early resident, who wrote in his unpublished memoirs that the first years of the township was an age when civilized and enterprising men came to this howling wilderness that was Beverly, consisted of those “who starved to death, those who supported life on cow-cabbage and dandelion leaves boiled into greens and those who were killed while clearing the land.”

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives.