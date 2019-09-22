A big thank you to all those who attended the Animal Adoptions of Flamborough open house on Sunday, Sept. 15.

More than 250 visitors joined us at the shelter to check out the new location and enjoy goodies along with coffee, tea and punch. All the cats and kittens enjoyed the attention. Even our two toy poodles were on hand for cuddles.

They have since been adopted together as a bonded pair.

Coun. Judi Partridge dropped by with a plaque for the wall, congratulating us on the new shelter and offering a donation from her office. Folks bought items from our gift shop and made donations to the charity.

All were very impressed with the serenity of the place, and the large windows that allow the cats to watch birds at the feeder.

At this time we are overrun with kittens. Calls come in to the charity each and every day from citizens that have found kittens.

We can only take so many, and it is difficult having to turn our backs on these wee creatures. They have ended up in this unfortunate situation through no fault of their own. If only owners would just spay and neuter their pets.

We also have a list of cats waiting to come in. We have called and left messages, but if you do not return our calls we cannot help you.

We were requested to take in two puppies this past week that owners wanted to relinquish. One puppy was 17 weeks old and the other just 10 weeks of age. I made all the arrangements with the vet clinic and located foster homes, but I never heard from them again.

Perhaps they changed their minds or passed these wee dogs on to someone else. That is fine, but for goodness sake, please let us know. A spot was being held for them while we had others waiting to come into our care.