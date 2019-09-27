This letter, is in response to the Review story on racing, partying and noise in the Fortinos plaza.

Many thanks to Rachna Morgado, Condor's director of property management, taking action on behalf of our community. Someone is finally trying to do something about our complaints and concerns.

We have personally asked a number of elected officials, as well as police in patrol cars and horseback, and made phone calls seeking assistance to alleviate the ongoing noise abuse we suffer.

We are awakened at midnight with screeching tire burnouts, wet pavement or dry. A pickup truck, which blasts a horn that sounds like a train solicits a response from other cars. Loud mufflers and backfiring. There is enough smoke in parking lot to hide McDonald's and Tim Hortons. Cars going sideways, brakes locked, skidding through red lights at Hamilton Street and Rockhaven Lane.

We are so frightened for the night an innocent person gets killed.

Can nothing be done to prevent a nightly gathering of often 20 or so cars and trucks, showing off and disrupting our peace?

Not even the noise bylaw can do anything, we’ve been told.

These people, possibly youth, are in complete control. They seem to know when police are called. We've seen them leave the plaza from every exit about 10 minutes before police arrive, and return about 10 minutes after police leave the property.

I feel sorry for those who reside behind Fortinos. We, who live at the front, see it all, and are disgusted.

We pray the new security guards will help us, but fear they will just move over to Memorial Park and carry on.