It’s no surprise that parents are the biggest influence on their children’s lives.

Even as they approach the teen years, and don’t want to admit it, we still influence the decisions they make and how they view the world. As unrest settles over Ontario schools with the threat of job action and strikes, you can help your child weather the storm.

Bargaining and negotiations are a part of our democratic rights and we have to remember that everyone deserves a voice. As contracts get worked out at the provincial and local level, it’s an opportunity to discuss how this works and what this means.

How do we advocate and get our voice heard in a meaningful and respectful way? How do we resolve conflicts and deal with frustrations? How do we deal with fairness, or when we think things aren’t fair?

A recent article in the Washington Post says, “Experts say enhancing 'EQ' (emotional intelligence) may be a fundamental way to boost a child’s happiness and success, and parents can do quite a bit to promote it.”

According to the article, “building emotional intelligence is a straightforward way to enhance physical and mental health, memory, decision-making, relationships, creativity, grades and job performance.”

Although our schools have been teaching this in our classrooms, the skills need to be reinforced at home. Marc Brackett, founding director of the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence, offers these tips: “To help them understand EQ, parents should assess their child’s skills and help them understand what they need to work on. A child might misread situations and people, for instance, or have difficulty controlling emotions. Or they may have strengths in those areas that a parent can help them understand."

Although it may not always seem that way, everyone, at all levels and on all sides, cares deeply about our children. Help them understand that.

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.