Fall is in the air and that means activity around town will start ramping up until the end of the year.

Fall fairs, Thanksgiving, Halloween — this time of year brings beautiful colours, food and festivity.

It’s also time to remember the local food banks and the many individuals who need their services. Jim Leamen from the Flamborough Food Bank in Carlisle noted “a significant increase in food bank visits and registrations."

In July, August and September to date, the food bank registered 28 new families and is now supporting 170 families — which includes 180 children, 234 adults and 25 seniors.

"We need everyone's support more than ever," said Leamen.

Please check the Flamborough Food Bank’s website to learn more about drop-off times and how to help at www.carlisleuc.ca/flamborough-food-bank.

They will also be taking donations of food and cash at the Rockton World’s Fair.

In Waterdown, visit Food with Grace to find out more about their specific food needs, when to drop off and how to help at www.graceanglicanwaterdown.org/food-with-grace.

In other news, the Carlisle Optimist Club's Learn to Skate Program gets started this month. All children should learn to swim — and all Canadian children should learn to skate! This program is a fabulous way for children to get introduced to a favourite Canadian pastime — just in time for the Waterdown skating loop. Email Jeff at: carlisleoptimistskating@gmail.com.

The scarecrow invasion returns to Waterdown Village. Walk the streets of the core to spot scarecrows decorated and displayed by local village businesses.