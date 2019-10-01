Yesterday
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer/songwriter who is managed by Ellie (Lily James), the one person who has loved and believed in Jack from the beginning. Jack experiences a mysterious blackout and after the episode he realizes that he is the only person who can remember The Beatles. It’s like they never existed.
As Jack remembers and plays the songs of The Beatles, passing them off as his own, he becomes famous. Will this fame destroy his relationship with Ellie? Will Jack own up to the songs not being his?
Joining Patel and James in the musical/fantasy/romantic movie is Ed Sheeran.
Yesterday is an enjoyable film featuring the music of The Beatles. Bonus features include an alternate ending and deleted scenes as well as “Ed Sheeran: From Stadium to Screen” and “Live at Abbey Road Studios.”
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated PG, DVD, 5 discs
About to begin its sixth season, Madam Secretary continues to be one of the best dramas on TV today. Good writing, relevant plots that look at important political issues and a good cast make this series an entertaining one.
Tea Leoni is Elizabeth McCord the Secretary of State as she effectively deals with a variety of important political issues while raising a family with her husband Henry (Tim Daly). Also in the cast are Keith Carradine, Zeljko Ivanek, Sara Ramirez, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend and Erich Bergen.
Season five sees an attack on the White House and Elizabeth working on numerous issues including nuclear disarmament, refugees, separating unauthorized immigrants from their children and climate change. She also plans on declaring her intentions to run for president. This 5-disc set includes all 20 episodes (almost 14.5 hours) along with deleted scenes on select episodes.
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
Inside Man: Most Wanted is a good suspense/crime movie starring Aml Ameen, Roxanne McKee and Rhea Seehorn. When a copycat crime at the Federal Reserve Bank occurs, NYPD hostage negotiator Remy Darbonne (Ameen) is called in to work with FBI agent Dr. Brynn Stewart (Seehorn). Numerous hostages are taken in the attempted heist orchestrated by bank robber Ariella Barash (McKee). The suspense escalates as time winds down on the bank robbers and their hostages.
An interesting plot, lots of action and suspense and some interesting twists make Inside Man: Most Wanted a fun movie.
Yesterday
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer/songwriter who is managed by Ellie (Lily James), the one person who has loved and believed in Jack from the beginning. Jack experiences a mysterious blackout and after the episode he realizes that he is the only person who can remember The Beatles. It’s like they never existed.
As Jack remembers and plays the songs of The Beatles, passing them off as his own, he becomes famous. Will this fame destroy his relationship with Ellie? Will Jack own up to the songs not being his?
Joining Patel and James in the musical/fantasy/romantic movie is Ed Sheeran.
Yesterday is an enjoyable film featuring the music of The Beatles. Bonus features include an alternate ending and deleted scenes as well as “Ed Sheeran: From Stadium to Screen” and “Live at Abbey Road Studios.”
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated PG, DVD, 5 discs
About to begin its sixth season, Madam Secretary continues to be one of the best dramas on TV today. Good writing, relevant plots that look at important political issues and a good cast make this series an entertaining one.
Tea Leoni is Elizabeth McCord the Secretary of State as she effectively deals with a variety of important political issues while raising a family with her husband Henry (Tim Daly). Also in the cast are Keith Carradine, Zeljko Ivanek, Sara Ramirez, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend and Erich Bergen.
Season five sees an attack on the White House and Elizabeth working on numerous issues including nuclear disarmament, refugees, separating unauthorized immigrants from their children and climate change. She also plans on declaring her intentions to run for president. This 5-disc set includes all 20 episodes (almost 14.5 hours) along with deleted scenes on select episodes.
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
Inside Man: Most Wanted is a good suspense/crime movie starring Aml Ameen, Roxanne McKee and Rhea Seehorn. When a copycat crime at the Federal Reserve Bank occurs, NYPD hostage negotiator Remy Darbonne (Ameen) is called in to work with FBI agent Dr. Brynn Stewart (Seehorn). Numerous hostages are taken in the attempted heist orchestrated by bank robber Ariella Barash (McKee). The suspense escalates as time winds down on the bank robbers and their hostages.
An interesting plot, lots of action and suspense and some interesting twists make Inside Man: Most Wanted a fun movie.
Yesterday
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer/songwriter who is managed by Ellie (Lily James), the one person who has loved and believed in Jack from the beginning. Jack experiences a mysterious blackout and after the episode he realizes that he is the only person who can remember The Beatles. It’s like they never existed.
As Jack remembers and plays the songs of The Beatles, passing them off as his own, he becomes famous. Will this fame destroy his relationship with Ellie? Will Jack own up to the songs not being his?
Joining Patel and James in the musical/fantasy/romantic movie is Ed Sheeran.
Yesterday is an enjoyable film featuring the music of The Beatles. Bonus features include an alternate ending and deleted scenes as well as “Ed Sheeran: From Stadium to Screen” and “Live at Abbey Road Studios.”
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Paramount Home Media Distribution, rated PG, DVD, 5 discs
About to begin its sixth season, Madam Secretary continues to be one of the best dramas on TV today. Good writing, relevant plots that look at important political issues and a good cast make this series an entertaining one.
Tea Leoni is Elizabeth McCord the Secretary of State as she effectively deals with a variety of important political issues while raising a family with her husband Henry (Tim Daly). Also in the cast are Keith Carradine, Zeljko Ivanek, Sara Ramirez, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend and Erich Bergen.
Season five sees an attack on the White House and Elizabeth working on numerous issues including nuclear disarmament, refugees, separating unauthorized immigrants from their children and climate change. She also plans on declaring her intentions to run for president. This 5-disc set includes all 20 episodes (almost 14.5 hours) along with deleted scenes on select episodes.
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
Inside Man: Most Wanted is a good suspense/crime movie starring Aml Ameen, Roxanne McKee and Rhea Seehorn. When a copycat crime at the Federal Reserve Bank occurs, NYPD hostage negotiator Remy Darbonne (Ameen) is called in to work with FBI agent Dr. Brynn Stewart (Seehorn). Numerous hostages are taken in the attempted heist orchestrated by bank robber Ariella Barash (McKee). The suspense escalates as time winds down on the bank robbers and their hostages.
An interesting plot, lots of action and suspense and some interesting twists make Inside Man: Most Wanted a fun movie.