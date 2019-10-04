Fall is officially here, and although we may choose to ignore the signs that signify summer’s end, it will soon be cold — very cold.

The occasional hot day still sees us in shorts and sandals, but do not be fooled — this is but a blip and winter is bearing down on us.

Not a bad thing, because there is a frosty beauty in snow-covered flower beds, dead seed heads, and grasses coated in ice — especially when we can see them from a warm and cosy living room.

Each season has its own charm and winter gives us the chance to pull out the gardening books and magazines, and make plans for the following year.

Some of us rejoice in (and struggle with) large lawns crying for a gardener’s touch. Others are satisfied with small city lots, where there is still more than enough to do. And those of us who have nothing more than a balcony or a deck can still transform this space with some creative pots and containers. A green thumb will always find a canvas to express itself on.

Catherine McGill is a horticultural and floral design judge, and will be speaking at the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Oct. 16.

McGIll inspires her listeners to dream big, and encourages gardeners to think outside the box, whether it involves container planting, transforming a boring fence, or growing our own veggies in small spaces. Her presentation will help kick-start our visions for our gardens and inspire us to be creative with our spaces, be they big or small.

Come and listen to McGill, who as Ontario Horticultural Association District 6 director has been encouraging and helping her 21 societies develop and grow.

She has plenty of material to draw from, and we are sure to come away with much to think about over the winter.

Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., in Waterdown. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome!