Oct. 1 was National Seniors Day in Canada and here in Flamborough-Glanbrook and across the province, seniors are a vital part of our communities.

They have worked tirelessly to build and strengthen this country that we are all lucky to call home.

I have had the pleasure of meeting with and hearing the wisdom of many local seniors since I was elected. One of the most common worries that I hear from seniors and their families is that wait-lists for long-term care facilities are simply too long.

Across the province, 34,000 Ontarians are currently waiting for a space in a long-term care home. When a senior requires long-term care, the process of finding them a safe and comfortable space in their community should be as smooth and swift as possible. Backlogs strain seniors and their families financially and emotionally while putting pressure on our hospitals, worsening hallway health care.

Our government is taking action to address this pressing issue. We committed to investing $1.75 billion to create 15,000 new long-term care beds and redevelop 15,000 existing beds over five years.

One thousand of the new beds and 800 of the updated beds will serve Hamilton and its neighbouring municipalities. To date, the government has allocated 7,889 new long-term care beds, fulfilling more than 50 per cent of our provincewide commitment.

Last week, our government took the next step in completing this promise by opening a call for applications to current and potential long-term care operators interested in building and redeveloping the remaining beds. The application period will close in January.

Our government is also working to end hallway health care by investing an additional $155 million this year to expand home and community care services across the province. This investment will help patients receive more care at home, for their own convenience and to reduce crowding in our hospitals. This action will help create new integrated care models right here in Hamilton through the Good Shepherd, St. Joseph’s Healthcare and Hamilton Health Sciences.

I am proud of our government’s action to end hallway health care and improve care for seniors. We owe it to these dynamic and important members of our society.

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.