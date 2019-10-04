It's harvest time, fall fair time, time for scarecrows and pumpkins and lots of activities.

We've been watching the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's construction of the new Rockton Elementary School, and — finally — the beginning of construction on the new Greensville School. It's good to know that these projects will be completed and the new schools will be great for Flamborough.

The revisions to the site alteration bylaw, dealing with illegal fill, are expected to go to the city's planning committee for consideration and, hopefully, approval in late October or early November.

It has been well-vetted by the agriculture and rural affairs advisory committee and has undergone months of refinements to assure that it does not adversely impact the actual farmers who legitimately require fill for their farming operations. The subcommittee, city staff, and all the rural councillors have worked long and hard to try to come up with a bylaw that gives us more authority, but we are still counting on the provincial legislation to provide the teeth and the enforcement needed to make the difference at the local level.

If we can stop the dumping, the trucks will disappear!

It will soon be "red leaf" time at Webster's and Tew's Falls and the Dundas Peak. Please remind your friends that there is no parking within Greensville. Encourage them to go to Christie Lake Conservation Area to park and safely take the shuttle. Fines are $250 for parking in contravention to the posted signage.

As everyone knows, by now, the King Street or Highway 8 hill in Dundas is closed. As I write this, the collapse has just occurred.

It happened in the area of a recent repair, but down the bank approximately 50 feet below the road surface. Thanks to an observant member of city staff, the road was closed prior to the collapse, so there was no traffic in the area at that time.

Staff is investigating the source of the problem and will create an action plan for the repair. Meanwhile, the only access on the Greensville hill is to and from the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club, and one residence on King Street.

I assure you that I will be working diligently with staff to expedite access as soon as possible.