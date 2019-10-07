As strike action from the educational sector of CUPE looms, followed undoubtedly by potential action by various teacher's unions, it is perhaps time for us all to ask the question of whether education should be deemed an essential service, and thus protected from strike action. Clearly this works for police, fire, emergency services and medical staff so why not education?

My bias as a former educator is that school matters, thus missing school also matters. Since children have no say in negotiating contracts I see no reason why they can be held hostage by governments and unions who can't work out their issues properly. Aside from the fact that children's interests are best served when they are in their classrooms learning, children's interests are definitely not served when parents who cannot make alternative arrangements for care have no option but to leave children alone at home while they go to work. This issue is particularly burdensome to the poor and immigrant populations who do not have the luxury of support systems outside their home.

Historically, most job actions have had consequences for students, from no extracurricular activities, to no reporting to parents to coordinate support for struggling students, and/or minimal supervision that has implications for safety risk factors. Again, such actions tend to have the greatest impact on those who need such services the most, the academically borderline students and those with special needs, both inside the classroom and out. Their daily routines are very important to their progress and disruption to those routines can create significant hardships for them, their parents, and once school returns to normal, their teachers.

Look, I understand the importance of a collective bargaining process and I support the notion of governments and unions sitting down to work out a deal that serves the needs of everyone, but the most important needs of all government services are the people who need those services. They should be the first priority and if negotiations break down, then the process should move to some form of objective mediation and, ultimately, compulsory arbitration. And all of this should be done with a timing that ensures every school year begins with agreements in place that will last at least the full length of the school year to ensure that no interruptions are possible.

We teach a lot of values in our schools, none greater than the concept of responsibility. It seems to me that we, as adults, simply do not model that concept in such a way that young people can look at us and understand that we live by the words we speak to them. Instead, they see hypocrisy, the worst behaviour we can model for them during the critical years when their values are forming.

Governments, and government employees have a responsibility to provide the service for which their citizens pay for, and need. We should no more close our schools in times of negotiating challenges than we should close our police stations or hospitals. We know a deal will be worked out at some point and thus we know the "crisis" will pass, but should we not have the responsibility to avoid the crisis in the first place? I believe so.

It is time that the educational leaders live by the words they preach to students. They have a responsibility to provide continuous and appropriately funded high quality services to these students. That is, and should always be, their first priority.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Kindle Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

