Every week more than 15,300 copies of the Review hit the street and land on doorsteps across Flamborough.

Eight in 10 Canadians read a newspaper every week — either in print or online — including 85 per cent of millennials. And still, newspapers are in a battle for survival.

Research has found 63 per cent of Canadians were unable to distinguish between legitimate news websites and fake news stories, and 65 per cent were worried false information or fake news was being used as a weapon.

Access to truthful news is under threat. For years, the credible, independent news reporting that newspapers provide has been funded by local advertiser support. But as readership moved online, many Canadian brands and companies transferred their advertising dollars to global conglomerates. Seventy per cent of Canada’s online ad revenue goes to Facebook and Google — despite the fact that ads in either digital or print newspapers are the most trusted of all ad formats.

This is National Newspaper Week in Canada. It is our chance to remind readers that a newspaper is a snapshot of history. It is an accurate reflection of that moment in time — what we were all thinking, doing and experiencing.

We asked Review journalists to explain why newspapers are still essential. Here’s what this small but might team had to say:

Julia Lovett-Squires, reporter/photographer

“Newspapers have historically been the communication delivery system for local towns. It was how residents learned of what was happening in their community, be it a social event, a crash or even the achievements of their neighbours. That knowledge was as important then as it is today. Newspapers are still relevant because they connect people through personal stories and bring about a comforting feeling of belonging to one’s community.”

Mac Christie, news editor

"Newspapers educate, inform and entertain readers and provide a window into their community and the wider world. In particular, community newspapers tell stories that matter to a community – be it information about a new development or tax hike, or tales about local residents doing extraordinary things. A strong community is an informed community – and newspapers are vital to that strength."