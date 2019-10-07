Dog people are wonderful human beings.

On Oct. 5, something in the oven set off our smoke alarm. My husband and I immediately opened windows and doors and started waving a towel to stop the noise. Our beloved eight-year-old Boston terrier, Bonny, was frightened by the noise and we didn’t realize she had gone out the open front door.

We panicked and immediately started looking for her everywhere in the house and outside in our yard without any luck. We walked and drove around the neighbourhood calling her name and then my husband came upon a wonderful family walking their own dog and walking Bonny up Boulding Avenue.

The family had found her in the middle of the road about one hour earlier and had been walking around in hopes of finding someone looking for her.