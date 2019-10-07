We arrived in Waterdown in 1963. At that time, our local paper was the Waterdown Review, owned and operated by editor John Bosveld.

We enjoyed reading it then as we do now.

In the Sept. 26, 2019 issue of the now Flamborough Review, we enjoyed reading about the pros and cons of the development proposed for Clappison's Corners, Mary Lamb's always interesting articles regarding Animal Adoptions of Flamborough's new location and upcoming charity drive, Rev. Bill Thornton's words of wisdom regarding fear in our lives, candidates running in the upcoming election and the opportunity to vote for our favourite restaurant, business or grocery store in the Review's Readers' Choice 2019 awards.

In the '60s and '70s, some of the businesses our family enjoyed dealing with were Weeks of Waterdown, Langford Pharmacy, Royal Bank, The Beehive Restaurant, Ray's Variety, lawyer Peter Vance, George Allen Fuels, Ron Bryan's Esso Station, Joe Sams Insurance, Huxley's Grocery, The Jam Factory, Waterdown Electric, Lilja T.V., Rankin Septic, Village Fish and Chips, R.C. Kitchen, Bryan Burnside Insurance, Kitching, Steepe Funeral Home, Attridge Transportation, Clappison Drive In, Carson Construction, Cattle Baron Restaurant, Phillips Variety, Towne Shoppe, Village Men's Wear, Amway and Avon products, The Bohemian, auctioneer Jim McCartney, John Anderson Carpets, Big V Drug Store and many more.