CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be tired and not as sure of yourself as you might like. A loved one might be quite challenging without understanding the implications of his or her words or actions. You might need to hold up a yellow light to slow this person down. Tonight: Be a duo.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Defer to others; listen to what's being shared. You're able to make greater changes once you integrate others' thinking. A purchase or interaction around your home makes you smile. Share the good vibes. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You need to keep your nose to the grindstone. You have a lot to do. Your intensity marks a decision whether you like it or not. You'll be able to frame what occurs in a manner that feels comfortable. Tonight: Put your feet up; relax.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your playfulness keeps breaking through, no matter how serious you might be. Understand what's happening; try to don a more appropriate facade in certain situations. Express your positive attitude. Tonight: Out and about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You'll enjoy yourself beyond what you believed possible if you stay close to home. Venus moves into your sign, adding to your allure and desirability. You'll feel the need to naturally indulge a favourite person. Tonight: Let the fun go on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Speak your mind; be clear about what's occurring around you. A neighbour or close loved one whispers what could be gossip in your ear. Test the airwaves; get feedback about the lay of the land. The results could surprise you. Tonight: At a favourite haunt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might want to be serious and maintain a business-as-usual demeanour. You cannot help but smile at some news or a happening that you might not choose to share yet. Your instincts prove to be excellent. Tonight: Pay bills first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your energy draws others. You feel lucky; you act lucky and therefore are lucky. You prove to be an excellent example of positive thinking. Others note the activity around you. They get the same message. Tonight: Strut out the door.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might not choose to be transparent, especially with what you're hearing or what you believe you could hear. Be discreet but visible. Take the lead with a project; simply become too busy for other chatter. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

BORN TODAY: Actor Matt Damon (1970), model Barbara Palvin (1993), actress Sigourney Weaver (1949)

