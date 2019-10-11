Welcome to the beautiful month of October.

Thanksgiving weekend at Rockton World's Fair was another great community success.

Thank you to all who attended the Waterdown Public Consultation meeting on Oct. 10 — great discussions with residents on the three studies currently being done for Waterdown. If you were unable to attend and wish to provide comments, please fill out the online survey available at www.hamilton.ca/city-planning/planning-community/waterdown-community-node-secondary-plan-study.

The deadline for feedback is Nov. 1.

My annual Community Police meeting has now been set for this fall — please join me on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Harry Howell Arena in the main floor community room. Please attend to hear updates from Hamilton Police Services on policing and community safety issues in Waterdown and Flamborough.

The Waterdown east-west corridor or bypass is currently under construction, and is being undertaken in three phases:

Phase 1 — Avonsyde Boulevard from Dundas Street to Parkside Drive — this section of the corridor is complete and open to traffic. A right turn lane on Dundas Street East will be added in 2021.

Phase 2 — Avonsyde Boulevard westerly along Parkside Drive to Centre Road — it’s expected that the project will be tendered for construction before the end of 2020 and completed in 2021. In 2020, residents should expect to see advance works on Parkside Drive including utility relocates (Bell, cable, etc.) and reconstruction of the CP Rail crossing.

Phase 3 — From Centre Road, Waterdown North Drive — the section of the corridor from Mosaic Drive to east of Babcock Street is under construction by a local developer on behalf of the city. The section from Babcock Street to Centre Road is expected to be constructed in 2020.

The city's forestry department is beginning a campaign to find locations within Flamborough and Hamilton to plant trees.