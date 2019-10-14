CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You take charge early in the day as you know what you want and which way to head. By afternoon, take some time to network, chat in a must-have meeting and swap ideas. The unusual occurs midday or after. Tonight: Where your friends are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Reach out for someone you care about whom you put on a pedestal. Do not underestimate the impact this person has on you. You might be surprised by someone and how reactive he or she can be. Tonight: A must appearance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might not be able to figure out what is ailing a partner. He or she appears stubborn and unwilling to discuss every aspect of an issue. Take the high road and do not push. Give this person the space to consider the pros and cons of the issue. Tonight: Be entertained.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others dominate, and it is clear you cannot impact a key person in the manner you wish. Try not to get into a power struggle. One-on-one relating is highlighted in the afternoon. Tonight: Work as a team.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take on a challenge in the a.m. You might want to squeeze in as much as possible. By afternoon, someone seeks you out and has a lot to express and share. Do not push too hard to get what you want. Tonight: Let someone else make a suggestion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be far more tired than you realize, especially when you wake up in a playful manner, not quite ready for a Monday. Even once you get your nose to the grindstone, you feel an unusual sluggishness occur. Tonight: Try not to be reactive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Stay close to home if you can. You might have pushed yourself so hard that you cannot get energized. By afternoon, a thought or contact with a creative, lively person energizes you. Tonight: Add some naughtiness into the blend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You speak your mind with the expectation of being heard. Someone does his or her best to ignore you. You could get past an immediate hassle, but you might, in a sense, be vested in a lack of communication. Tonight: Say yes to a family member.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Curb expenditures. You do not want your budget to get out of control. Your caring might encourage someone to be sluggish in his or her response. Talks and communication activate in the a.m. Tonight: Catching up on news.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Usher (1978), former president Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890), actress Stacy Keibler (1979)

