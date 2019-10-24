Financial planning should be celebrated as a useful process to help you achieve your lifetime goals.

Behavioural economics shows us that if a person isn’t working toward something specific, they are more likely to over-spend on more immediate rewards, putting their future goals at risk.

With a financial plan, you can formally review these goals, re-evaluate them if needed, and keep track of your progress.

What are the values that are most important to you and your family? These will help articulate your lifetime goals.