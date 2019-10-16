Spiderman: Far From Home

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Spiderman: Far From Home is an enjoyable film where Spiderman/Peter Parker (Tim Holland) decides to go on a European vacation with his best friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) and the rest of the gang. Unfortunately, the superhero’s help is requested by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) when several mysterious creatures attack. Spiderman is asked to assist Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) fight the creatures who are devastating parts of the continent and putting people in danger. When not using his superpowers, Spiderman – aka Peter Parker – is attempting to let MJ know how he feels about her. Also in the movie are Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau.

Spiderman: Far From Home is an entertaining movie that features lots of action along with some funny moments. Zendaya and Tom Holland each won an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films award along with a Teen Choice Award. The movie won a Teen Choice Award and was nominated for five People’s Choice Awards.

The 2-disc set includes the movie on both Blu-ray and DVD and over an hour of special features.

Stuber

Fox Home Entertainment, rated R, Blu-ray

Stuber sees Stu (Kumail Nanjiani), a mild-mannered driver, get roped into driving a detective (Dave Bautista) who is tracking a criminal who killed his partner. And nothing will stop the cop from getting his man – not even eye surgery!

Although the crime/action/comedy starts off slowly, the second half improves with lots of action, special effects and laughs. Bautista and Nanjiani are a good duo and they are joined by Mira Sorvino, Natalie Morales, Iko Uwais and Betty Gilpin.

Special features include audio commentary, a gag reel and deleted scenes.