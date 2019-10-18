While snow is just around the corner, utility companies are digging in for the next few months throughout Ancaster.

Here are the updates:

• Garner Road between Hamilton Drive and Shaver Road was supposed to be closed for two months, commencing July 1 for the installation of a new sanitary sewer. Due to soil conditions the work was not completed until Oct. 11. Additional work needs to be completed including culvert work and access and egress lanes, but the road will remain open during this time. There may be lane restriction but flag persons will direct traffic

• Enbridge (Union Gas) is replacing gas main and services on Fiddler’s Green Road between Wilson Street and Cumming Court. It is expected to be completed by the end of October and all area residents and businesses have been notified of the scope of the pipeline-replacement program.

• The city will also be intermittently reducing vehicular and bike-lane access on Wilson Street between Todd Street and Dalley Drive, as well as the Ancaster Radial Line Trail from Wilson Street East to Cayuga Avenue in order to reline a main sanitary sewer. Crews will be installing a new pipe inside the existing sewer, making it structurally better and resistant to corrosive environments. This sewer serves as the main wastewater collection system for Ancaster and work should wrap up by Dec. 20.

•Bell is also undertaking a massive fibre-optic project throughout Ancaster that won’t be completed until the end of 2020. Residents can anticipate major construction along roads and sidewalks. It’s important to note that while Bell — like other utilities replaces “soft” surfaces like grass and shrubs, the city hires contractors to perform the “hard” surfaces like roads and sidewalks. There will be temporary restoration of sidewalk and roads before the permanent restoration is completed; probably starting next spring.

As safety is the main priority in all of this infrastructure work, I want to remind residents that if you see open pits left unattended or not cordoned off, please call my office and I will deal with the responsible party.

Finally, I want to thank everyone involved in the official opening of the two new parks in Ancaster’s Meadowlands — Tiffany Hills Park on Oct. 5, and Bookjans Park on Oct. 8. With the final completion of these parks, funded mostly by development charges, we now have additional amenities in our community to enjoy.

Finally, I want to congratulate the women and men who recently campaigned for office in the federal election of Oct. 21. I look forward to working with our new and returning MPs on critical issues affecting Hamilton-area residents.

If you need to reach me for any reason, please contact my office at 905-546-2704. You can also contact me by email at Lloyd.Ferguson@hamilton.ca.