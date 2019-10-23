After serving as president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough for the past 26-plus years, I feel the time has come to pass the torch.

At our annual general meeting last week I nominated Pam Hesketh as the new president and Anita Saczyk as vice-president. Both have served on the board of directors as co-vice presidents for several years now.

I have worked side by side with both these ladies and I feel confident in their ability to continue running the shelter and caring for those pets that come into our rescue.

Several years ago I had two main goals for our pet charity before I was to relinquish my position as leader. With all those years under my belt, I had the connections when it came to finding a larger and improved location, along with getting the charity in a financial position that I felt comfortable with.

I have achieved both of these goals.

But by no means does this mean I am walking away after all these years. I remain on the board as executive director.

Since all others on the board are cat people, I will continue to look after all dog intakes and adoptions.

I will remain involved to a degree in fundraising for the charity, will continue to handle the banking, payroll duties, and CHCH monthly visits.

Other jobs I have passed on to other members on the board.

My jobs in the past have been a 24-7 commitment, but it is now time for what I feel is a much needed and deserved break.