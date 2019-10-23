Tilden only received 975 votes, placing him a remote fifth in a field of five behind the Conservatives, Liberals, New Democrats and Greens.

But it's a dead certainty that the lion's share of those 975 votes would have gone to Sweet and his party's traditional small "c" conservative values had they not found a more agreeable roosting place in the PPC camp.

The flight of those votes to the PPC not only kept Sweet on pins and needles, they significantly upped Stebbing's chance of winning the riding.

At one point in the drawn-out contest, Sweet and Stebbing were separated by only one vote.

Theoretically, if all the 975 PPC votes had gone to Sweet, his margin of victory would have been 1,625 votes.

That's a heck of lot more comfortable than the margin Sweet actually received — though obviously Stebbing still would have gained ground on him since the last time they broke lances.

In the 2015 election, Sweet defeated Stebbing, an estate lawyer, by 2,400 votes. Back then, 55,730 votes were cast out of some 79,000 eligible electors.

On Monday night, almost 63,000 voters went to the polls out of some 89,000 eligible electors. The voter list has grown since 2015 but the turnout percentage remains the same at about 70 per cent.

That raises a couple of questions.

Is Sweet, Hamilton's sole Conservative MP, gradually falling out of favour with voters?

Is the largely rural riding simply becoming more Liberal as it becomes increasingly urbanized?

Either way, the most that can be said locally about Bernier's attempt to change the Canadian political landscape is it created a small ripple in Flamborough-Glanbrook.

At this point, much the same might be said for PPC's impact across the entire country.

Andrew Dreschel's commentary appears Monday, Wednesday and Friday. adreschel@thespec.com @AndrewDreschel

905-526-3495

