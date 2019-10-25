CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Return calls. Respond to emails and texts. Complete as much as you can; don't let any details fall by the wayside. You might change plans at the last minute because of a call or conversation. Tonight: Head home first.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Balance your checkbook, clear out pending bills and set your weekend budget. This phase could be critical to your weekend. You need limits, like anyone. Honour the ones you come up with. Tonight: Respond to an invitation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The pace could prove hectic right now. You have a lengthy to-do list. Be smart and get going. You might even enjoy yourself as you clear the decks. Communication guides your plans later in the day. Tonight: Not available!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could feel tired and ready to end a project. Close your door and clear out as much as you can before the end of the workday. Somehow, magically, you will renew your energy as the day ends. Tonight: Letting off some steam.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Zero in on your priorities. You might not be aware of your active dream life last night. Somehow, you are guided by those dreams today. Do not worry if you find your actions illogical. They could be, but you might understand why. Tonight: Be mysterious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pressure builds to perform to the max. Your innate leadership skills emerge, allowing you to take charge and home in on a project. Your sense of humour appears midday as you eye a get-together with a dear friend. Tonight: Where the action is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Eye the long-term implications of making a certain decision. You see a personal matter in a different light than someone else. You seem to be able to land on your feet, like a cat with nine lives, if you make an error. Tonight: Who can resist you?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The wise move would be to deal with a partner or associate directly. Sometimes, you might not be comfortable with confrontation, but ultimately, it clears the air faster. Tonight: Join a friend at a new spot.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Others seem to be unusually dominant in your day plans. You barely have a chance to make a call without someone bouncing through the door with a request or an email asking for information. Tonight: Make the night yours.

BORN TODAY: Singer Katy Perry (1984), artist Pablo Picasso (1881), comedian Samantha Bee (1969)

