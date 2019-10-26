This month marks five years since the Dating Diaries column premiered in the Toronto Star (before that, it was a popular feature in EYE Weekly and The Grid), telling tales of the seemingly endless ways dates go very wrong, or very right, or just very weird, in Toronto’s dating scene. Here are some of the most memorable dates.

The Best of the Worst

Bad dates are predictable: Dates don’t listen, don’t ask questions, don’t tell the truth, and don’t seem to have a clean shirt, or a sense of reality. So, the best of the bad dates in Dating Diaries are a little unexpected:

When Vanessa met Don, he was in his late 20s — not 47, as advertised. He admitted that he lied to “draw in older ladies.” Vanessa wrote that he “told me he was mature for his age. How mature could he be if he lies about his age online? He also admitted he lived with his mom.”

The second time Katrina went out with Thomas, she seemed happy, at first, that she gave him a second chance, after he’d ended their first date with a “full-on kiss, with tongue.” However, after wandering around a bookstore — she even bought him a book — she caught him with “a finger shoved up his nose. He was actively digging for gold ... He was looking at me intently while he did it, and when he was done, he balled it up and flicked it away.” A silver lining? They’d already eaten lunch.

Lulu rated her date with Michael a six, which is generous for a bad date, but reflective of the drama. Michael, who had described himself as a “knight” online, arrived in “an almost full set of actual armour.” In keeping with the trend in dating culture, where women feel compelled to stay on dates to be polite even when they are not interested, Lulu stayed for an hour. (Michael had a hard time sitting down, so maybe he was relieved.)

Another standout bad date was between Kimberly and her former boyfriend, Evan, who reconnected after some long phone conversations. They went out a few times in their hometown, where Evan still lived, while Kimberly was visiting family. On a casual outing to the mall, and out of seemingly nowhere, Evan proposed. Kimberly said no. She wrote, “I didn’t know we were even a real couple, let alone at the point of getting engaged. He said that he knew that but that he thought we were meant to be.”

The Best of the Best

Tammi wanted to plan a special date for Andrew, who was from out of town, and wrote, “I felt like I should set something up that was specific to Toronto, and since we already knew each other from class, the date also needed to be more creative than the typical ‘get to know you’ kind of thing.” She had seen a social-media request from a man about to propose, asking for “photos of people around the world holding up signs with his name, his girlfriend’s name, and two stick figures holding hands,” likely in hopes of his proposal going viral. Tammi thought that including strangers in a proposal was “adorable” and decided that she and Andrew would participate as part of their date. They held up signs everywhere from the CN Tower to the St. Lawrence Market to City Hall to the ROM to Queen West. Helping strangers get engaged was a sweet enough date to score a nine.

Some dates begin with a Diarist feeling unenthusiastic, only to be turned around by an unexpectedly great date. Nicola wrote, about meeting Mikhail at a concert: “I decided to cab it there to make sure I arrived on time; it drives me crazy when people are late and blame it on the TTC.” Mikhail was late. “I could feel the eyes of the men waiting in line, but they weren’t who I wanted attention from. I was tense, and my heart was sinking — had I been stood up?” She went inside, ordered a drink, and then felt a hand on her shoulder: Mikhail, holding a flower. “He gave me the rose, and apologized profusely, and went on to tell me about the adventure he’d had trying to find parking. He hadn’t texted me because he’d been driving.” After dinner and dessert, she wrote “He certainly put in work ironing out the one wrinkle of the evening, and by far, this date was the best I’d had in years.” That one rated a nine.