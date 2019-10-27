It’s a symptom that highlights the disparaging relationship the provincial government continues to have with municipalities.
Soon after medical authorities in London, Ont., revealed that a youth had been in a coma after suffering from vaping-related pulmonary issues, provincial Health Minister Christine Elliot ordered all public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease.
The case was the first in Canada of a vaping-related illness.
That data, she said, will be critical for government health officials to formulate an action plan to determine the potential dangers of vaping.
“It has become abundantly clear that we do not have access to sufficient data and information to understand the potential scope of this year,” said Elliot in a news release.
She said at the time that the information collected will be crucial in creating evidence-based solutions to vaping-related incidents.
Medical officials have stated there hasn’t been any type of reporting system to follow the ever-growing problem of vaping-related illnesses in Canada.
Yet, despite the importance of getting and analyzing new health information, any data about vaping-related incidents from Hamilton hospitals will bypass the city’s public health department and go straight to the province. The reason? Because, say officials, the province has “leading experts in developing solutions that can meaningfully respond to this emerging issue.”
Not only is the explanation a weak argument from a province looking to control the flow of any type of information, it is a slap in the face to municipal health officials who are just as competent in deciphering sophisticated health data, but it also continues an attitude that the province knows all and will impose a top-down solution once a vaping strategy is established — behind closed doors first, of course.
Hamilton, along with other Ontario municipal officials, will receive the vaping-related data but after an unknown period of time when the information would be out-of-date. In the meantime, municipalities are left scrambling, trying to address a still-to-be understood vaping health issue with its community without the proper data to adequately implement a plan.
The use of vaping among Canadian teens skyrocketed by 74 per cent in a single year after the federal government legalized its use in May 2018, according to research by the University of Waterloo.
Health Canada launched a campaign earlier this year to warn youth about the lack of information and research relating to the use of vaping devices. But youths and adults alike have ignored such educational information.
Hamilton councillors did pass a motion requesting the province provide vaping-related data to the municipality. Whether provincial officials will listen is an open question that skews to the skeptical.
But it continues a frustrating trend by provincial officials — and not necessarily just with this Progressive Conservative-led government — that municipalities are usually the last to know how to address a social problem within their midst but the first level of government to bear the brunt of any disastrous effects.
A little data-sharing would go a long way toward developing a co-ordinated approach to what could be the tip of a very large health iceberg that is about to crash into Ontario society.
