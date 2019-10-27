It’s a symptom that highlights the disparaging relationship the provincial government continues to have with municipalities.

Soon after medical authorities in London, Ont., revealed that a youth had been in a coma after suffering from vaping-related pulmonary issues, provincial Health Minister Christine Elliot ordered all public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease.

The case was the first in Canada of a vaping-related illness.

That data, she said, will be critical for government health officials to formulate an action plan to determine the potential dangers of vaping.

“It has become abundantly clear that we do not have access to sufficient data and information to understand the potential scope of this year,” said Elliot in a news release.

She said at the time that the information collected will be crucial in creating evidence-based solutions to vaping-related incidents.

Medical officials have stated there hasn’t been any type of reporting system to follow the ever-growing problem of vaping-related illnesses in Canada.

Yet, despite the importance of getting and analyzing new health information, any data about vaping-related incidents from Hamilton hospitals will bypass the city’s public health department and go straight to the province. The reason? Because, say officials, the province has “leading experts in developing solutions that can meaningfully respond to this emerging issue.”

Not only is the explanation a weak argument from a province looking to control the flow of any type of information, it is a slap in the face to municipal health officials who are just as competent in deciphering sophisticated health data, but it also continues an attitude that the province knows all and will impose a top-down solution once a vaping strategy is established — behind closed doors first, of course.

Hamilton, along with other Ontario municipal officials, will receive the vaping-related data but after an unknown period of time when the information would be out-of-date. In the meantime, municipalities are left scrambling, trying to address a still-to-be understood vaping health issue with its community without the proper data to adequately implement a plan.