RE: Residents get chance to comment on the future of Waterdown, Review, Oct. 17 issue

I’m so glad a meeting was held and citizens were finally able to give input on our community.

How amazing that Coun. Judi Partridge is so excited because “It was the first time the community has had to have a say in any development or any part of Waterdown since 2002 to 2005.“ What an astounding statement to make after her three terms in office.

To me, it speaks volumes on elitist politics, whereby developers have more say than citizens.

The City of Hamilton only eyes big developments with payments to city coffers. Pier projects are definitely on council's radar, as are new community centres.

Waterdown has no community centre or indoor public pool and no property is being bought with this in mind for the future.

There are such large properties available, but soon they’ll be bought by developers and again the citizens of Flamborough will be forgotten.

It seems to me we’re never thought of unless it’s a new subdivision.

The city has many community centres with another brand new project, the Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre, completed near Tim Hortons Field.

You have a chance now to make at least one difference.