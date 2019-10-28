The dust has now settled after a particularly charged election cycle that gave Canada its 43rd Parliament.
The Liberal party, under the leadership of Justin Trudeau, remains in government, but finds itself in a minority situation — they have the most seats, but not a majority.
What does this mean?
From a governing perspective, not much on the surface. Trudeau remains the prime minister, with all the powers that he had before Oct. 21, including advising the Crown, recommending appointments, directing foreign policy and more.
However, as soon as the Liberal government tries to enact their legislative agenda, it will become much more complicated.
With a majority government, bills can be passed through the House of Commons without much drama since the governing party will have the most votes every time. In a minority situation, the opposition parties — whose votes, when taken together, outnumber the government — can prevent such smooth sailing. For standard government bills this can be a real nuisance, but for major pieces of legislation, like a budget, the results can be fatal.
If the government of the day is not able to get major bills passed through the House, they lose the confidence of the lower house, meaning they can no longer govern.
This means that minority governments are forced to consider the agendas of the other parties that make up Parliament. Negotiation and compromise become an essential part of governing as the government navigates its legislative agenda through the House. It can seem chaotic at times, but that is democracy.
Minority situations are favoured in many European parliaments, because they encourage much more debate and accommodation among the various political parties. Justin Trudeau knows that if he stops listening to the voices of the other members of Parliament outside his own party, his government will be short-lived.
Sometimes minority situations can lead to the creation of coalition governments. These are formal arrangements when two or more parties combine their seats in an attempt to govern as a majority government. They will usually unite with similarly-minded parties, put politics can make interesting bedfellows.
Coalitions depend on the principles discussed above and can provide a government that more accurately reflects the electorate.
So far, Trudeau has dismissed the idea of a coalition government. If his minority government is defeated in the House, for example, if the Liberal budget is not passed, it will collapse.
At this point the Governor General has two options: See if there is another party (Conservatives are the next largest) or coalition of parties that can try and govern, or call a fresh election.
Minority governments are not a new thing for Canada — this is the federal jurisdiction’s fourth of the 21st century, as Paul Martin governed in a minority situation from 2004-2006 and Stephen Harper did so from 2006-2008 and 2008-2011.
The government’s ability to listen and compromise will determine its lifespan — skills that can only benefit the citizens who elected this Parliament.
— Nathan Tidridge is a Waterdown author and history teacher at Waterdown District High School.
