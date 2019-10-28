The dust has now settled after a particularly charged election cycle that gave Canada its 43rd Parliament.

The Liberal party, under the leadership of Justin Trudeau, remains in government, but finds itself in a minority situation — they have the most seats, but not a majority.

What does this mean?

From a governing perspective, not much on the surface. Trudeau remains the prime minister, with all the powers that he had before Oct. 21, including advising the Crown, recommending appointments, directing foreign policy and more.

However, as soon as the Liberal government tries to enact their legislative agenda, it will become much more complicated.

With a majority government, bills can be passed through the House of Commons without much drama since the governing party will have the most votes every time. In a minority situation, the opposition parties — whose votes, when taken together, outnumber the government — can prevent such smooth sailing. For standard government bills this can be a real nuisance, but for major pieces of legislation, like a budget, the results can be fatal.

If the government of the day is not able to get major bills passed through the House, they lose the confidence of the lower house, meaning they can no longer govern.

This means that minority governments are forced to consider the agendas of the other parties that make up Parliament. Negotiation and compromise become an essential part of governing as the government navigates its legislative agenda through the House. It can seem chaotic at times, but that is democracy.

Minority situations are favoured in many European parliaments, because they encourage much more debate and accommodation among the various political parties. Justin Trudeau knows that if he stops listening to the voices of the other members of Parliament outside his own party, his government will be short-lived.

Sometimes minority situations can lead to the creation of coalition governments. These are formal arrangements when two or more parties combine their seats in an attempt to govern as a majority government. They will usually unite with similarly-minded parties, put politics can make interesting bedfellows.