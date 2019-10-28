Among the earliest arrivals in Beverly Township were a number of American settlers, some with claims to Loyalist support of the British Crown, but most with the hope of acquiring land at the cost of nothing more than swearing allegiance to their new country.

The inland, isolated — and in places, inhospitable — nature of Beverly discouraged many who received land unseen during the first years of settlement. Among the exceptions was the Loyalist Cope family from New York state.

William Cope Sr. (1719-1813), the patriarch of the family from the Catskill area of New York arrived at Fort Niagara, Upper Canada in 1785 with his wife, Phoebe Ellsworth, an aged mother-in-law, five sons and two daughters. Likely because he and his sons had supported the British Crown by serving with the army during the American Revolutionary War, they found themselves no longer safe in America.

This family, like many of the early arrivals at the fort, spent many years waiting for resettlement and a land grant as compensation for their loyalty. It has been suggested that Cope's sons may have been among the men employed on the work crew that had begun surveying and cutting the first section of the Governor’s Road through West Flamborough and Beverly under Capt. Samuel Smith in 1793.

As Loyalists, William Cope and his sons were each granted 200 acres of property, arriving in the partially surveyed Beverly Township in the spring of 1795 and becoming the first family to settle in the northern area of the township.

Henry Cope Sr. (1760-1844) and Conradt Cope (1765-1861), sons of William Cope Sr., settled on adjoining lots in the township, with sons from both their families serving in the War of 1812 — the family’s prominence in the area led to the settlement being named in their honour.

Henry filed for land at Niagara on Oct. 20, 1794, receiving the Crown patent to 200 acres of Lot 32, Concession 2 Beverly on May 17, 1802. He died in the settlement of Copetown, Beverly on Nov. 20, 1844.

Conradt filed for land on Oct. 29, 1794, receiving the Crown patent to 200 acres of Lot 33, Concession 2 Beverly on June 30, 1801. He became a local preacher for the American Methodist Episcopal Church, but in his later years he separated from the denomination and with his brother Jacob Cope (1755-1850) and Henry Ryan, established the New Connection Methodist Episcopal Church, serving it until his death Nov. 23, 1861 at the age of 96.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.