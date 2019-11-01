Flamborough Connects launched its second annual online auction on Nov. 4 and bidding is heating up.

There are almost 30 amazing packages of wonderful items available, including a beautiful painting donated by local artist Jenny Angold, a high-end beauty basket donated by Waterdown Shopper’s Beauty Boutique, a gift certificate donated by Vicky Harrison’s Nygard Fashions, and a beautiful handmade lap quilt with a book donation from Pickwick’s Books.

Other local donors include Anytime Fitness, Home Hardware, Quatrefoil Restaurant, Veronica's Flower, SimpsonWigle LAW LLP and West Avenue Cider House.

There is something for every taste and every occasion. Visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca or any of our social media outlets to link to the auction site on gigitmarketplace.com. All funds raised will support 2020 programs and services. Bidding closes Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. Thank you to everyone who donated items!

The Flamborough Seniors Centre is holding its third annual Arts and Crafts Show on Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 163 Dundas St. E. in Waterdown. The Westover Artists group will be exhibiting and selling their paintings, watercolours, pastels, oils, acrylics and mixed media artwork.

The ladies who knit, crochet and sew will have some wonderful items available, and the bake tables will be filled with goodies and treats. This event is a fundraiser to support the Flamborough Seniors Centre programs.

For more information, call 905-546-2424 ext. 6315.

On Nov. 18, the Flamborough Seniors Centre will be holding a free RBC Dominion Securities Wealth Management sponsored Lunch n’ Learn on Advanced Care Planning. Understand what Hamilton Health Sciences has to offer — tools and resources to help start the conversation around your individual care needs. Everyone is welcome. Space is limited, so drop into the centre to reserve your spot, or call 905-546-2424 ext. 6315.

Flamborough Connects is hosting its final Carmen’s lunch and show of the year on Nov. 27. One of Canada’s most popular shows — Jersey Nights is an unmatched tribute performance to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Tickets are $74 and include the show, lunch buffet and bus pick up and drop off at either Waterdown Memorial Park or Harry Howell Arena.

Only a few tickets left — so drop into the office at 163 Dundas St. E. to get yours, or call 905-689-7880 for more information.