CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Others come toward you. A surprise could be on the backburner involving friends or a specific goal. Be more direct in your dealings; express your caring more openly. Tonight: Surround yourself with friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Plunge into a project and decide to complete it as best you can. A boss or someone you look up to could behave in a flakey manner or simply might not be responsive. Your efforts count to a loved one. Tonight: Play it low-key.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are on the way to gaining more insight and knowledge -- if you do not overreact to a sudden change. The status quo changes, and you need to be able to adapt to it. A matter around your domestic life makes you smile. Tonight: Romp the night away.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Stay centred, knowing what is possible and what needs to happen. You can become over-reactive if you are overwhelmed by what is happening around you. Your domestic life becomes the focus of attention. Tonight: Be smart about spending.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You speak your mind and others react. You could be pleasantly surprised by an associate or a loved one who cannot help but demonstrate his or her caring. This person adds excitement to your life. Tonight: Say yes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be aware of the financial ramifications of continuing as you have. You need to slow down and have a long overdue conversation. You know what another person wants and why. Explain carefully where you are coming from. Tonight: Fun does not need to cost.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your unusually high energy helps you complete a lot of errands and much of your to-do list. A child or loved one could surprise you with his or her ideas and willingness to follow through. Tonight: Let it all hang out; greet the weekend in style.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have lots of energy and resources. You might be more secretive than you are normally. You are in the process of collecting information and doing some research. Soon, you will be making an important decision. Tonight: Whatever feels right.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your emotional nature emphasizes friendship right now, as well as what you really want in your heart. Though you might be hesitant to share this desire with most people, you could make it a reality with a stroke of luck. Tonight: A key friendship plays a major role.

BORN TODAY: Apple CEO Tim Cook (1960), publisher Larry Flynt (1942), musician Anthony Kiedis (1962)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

