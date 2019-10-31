“Snitches get stitches!”

According to Urban Dictionary, “The phrase reminds those seeking the help of police that their tattling will result in a severe beating. Unfortunately, his phrase has become a large reason why urban communities remain riddled with violence and poverty.”

Sadly, I recently heard this phrase used as a reason not to report bullying. At a vigil for a student who was murdered, the grieving family urged students to use their phones to report bullying or violence, not to take videos and post to social media.

“If you do this,” they pleaded, “you have blood on your hands.”

My daughter recently showed me a video to two of her friends being jumped and beaten at a homecoming. I watched in horror as these girls, who I’ve known most of their lives, were kicked and punched. A large crowd surrounded them and no one tried to stop it.

Violence and bullying isn’t a one size fits all — unfortunately it comes in many shapes and sizes and getting to the bottom of it is a constant challenge.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is launching an independent review that we hope will give us a better insight and understanding. We know that as a school, we can’t work alone.

We need to work with students, parents, partners and the community to develop solutions. To see change, we need to come together as a community to build healthy relationships, ensure our kids have caring adults they can turn to, and stop the bystander mentality. As a parent, we worry our children, if seen as a snitch, will suffer consequences. However, the consequences of not speaking up could be greater.

The risk of snitches getting stitches is much lower that the risk of having a scar they may have trouble living with.

HWDSB Helps is a free and anonymous way for students to find help for themselves and one another. For more information, visit hwdsb.on.ca/hwdsbhelps.